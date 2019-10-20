Oleksandr Gvozdyk in hospital for a second night after TKO loss to Artur Beterbiev

Oleksandr Gvozdyk suffered a TKO in the 10th round of an action-packed 175-pound unification bout on Friday against Artur Beterbiev.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk, the former world light-heavyweight champion who lost to Artur Beterbiev by TKO on Friday, remained at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia for a second straight night as a precaution, his trainer Teddy Atlas confirmed.

Gvozdyk, 32, was stopped in the 10th round of an action-packed 175-pound unification bout Friday at the Liacouras Center.

Referee Gary Rosato waved off the fight after two minutes and 49 seconds of the 10th after Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) dropped an exhausted Gvozdyk (17-1, 14 KOs) three times.

According to ESPN, Gvozdyk walked alongside Atlas to an ambulance to make the short trip to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

However, they were each still at hospital on Saturday.

“I’m still here with him,” Atlas told ESPN. “I just brought him last night because he had pain behind his head from the punches he got hit there, so they did a scan and saw a possible small something and did another scan six hours later and [the doctor] wanted us to stay 24 hours to be safe.

“So we cancelled his flight, and I will stay with him here another night, then [on Sunday] bring him to my home [in New York] – just again to be safe. Then Monday, he will fly home.

“He’s fine, but we are still here just as precaution and will stay the night. [Sunday] morning, if all is the same, they will discharge him.”

Gvozdyk, a Ukrainian who is based in California, won his WBC title in December 2018 – stopping Adonis Stevenson in a bout that saw the long-reigning champion put in an induced coma and treated for a traumatic brain injury – and made one successful defence before being stopped by the undefeated Beterbiev on Friday.

A Russian based in Montreal, Beterbiev, 34, defended his IBF title for the third time since winning it in November 2017.