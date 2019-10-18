Chainoi ‘Rock Man’ Worawut looking for the KO and a green belt in Bangkok

Chainoi ‘Rock Man’ Worawut (7-0-1, 7 KOs), the current WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight champion and Alvin Medura (9-4-0, 7 KOs), the current Interim WBC Asia Continental Super Bantamweight titlist, are set to meet in a ‘champ vs. champ’ showdown with a vacant WBC Asia Super Bantamweight belt at stake.

It is expected to be a highly entertaining fight as both fighters have exceptional knock out power.

100% of Chainoi Worawut’s win came by the way of knock outs. Almost 80% of Alvin Medura’s wins were also by KO.

Both fighters have aggressive fighting style, which guarantees that this fight will be a total war.

Chainoi, 22-year-old, from Thailand, is a son of a famous Muay Thai Champion. He was also a Muay Thai superstar himself.

He started to train as a Muay Thai fighter since he was 7 years old and became well known at the age of 16 when he knocked down and won (UD) over ‘Bowie’, then 26-year-old famous Muay Thai Fighter. Chainoi had a very successful career in Muay Thai.

He fought over 250 fights before he was forced to quit Muay Thai by an unfortunate event in 2016 when he was shot by a gun with 8 bullets were fired into his car.

Chainoi was seriously injured and had to stop his Muay Thai career as a result.

However, Chainoi found new interest in boxing and switched to be a professional boxer in 2018.

Chainoi has earned a shot at the WBC Asia belt with a run of impressive four straight wins since the beginning of 2019, all by knockout within the first four rounds.

He became the World Youth Champion in April 2019 after he stopped the then undefeated Singaporian prospect, Muhammad Ashiq (then 7-0-1, 6 KOs), in the second round.

He is now ranked number 29th in the WBC World Super Bantamweight ranking.

“People see it as my thing now to keep a 100% knockout rate. So it’s always a challenge for me fighting those boxers who has never sustain a KO loss before. Medura is not just a boxer who has never been knocked out before, he is also a current WBC Asia Continental Champion. I will not underestimate him and will try to be in the best condition I can. I expect the fight to be a close one, so I can assure you the fight will be a war”, Chainoi said.

Alvin Medura, 26-year-old, is a Filipino prospect who is esteemed by boxrec.com as the third best boxer in the Philippines.

He is promoted by Elorde Boxing Promotion of the Filipino, Gabriel ‘Flash’ Elorde. Medura became an Interim Champion after he outpunched a Japanese boxer, Mugicha Nakagawa (24-7-2, 14 Kos), and won by unanimous decision in August this year.

The clash between the two champs will be the main event of the WP Boxing series program on October 19, 2019. It will be broadcasted on DAZN USA at 1:00 a.m. PDT/4:00 a.m. EDT.