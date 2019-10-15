Carl Frampton is determined to put a “horrible year” behind him when he faces Tyler McCreary on November 30.

Bob Arum says a fight for a world title awaits Carl Frampton if he beats Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas next month.

A two-weight world champion, Frampton will step up to super-featherweight to do battle with undefeated American McCreary (16-0-1) on November 30.

Frampton was forced to withdraw from a showdown with Emmanuel Dominguez in August after fracturing the fifth metacarpal when a large ornament in a Philadelphia hotel lobby fell on his hand.

‘The Jackal’ (26-2) will be on the same bill as Oscar Valdez, one of his main targets, and Top Rank founder Arum says there is a huge incentive for both fighters.

“This is a tremendous super-featherweight double-header and both Frampton and Valdez have their hands full against top opponents,” said Arum in a statement.

“If Valdez and Frampton both win, world title opportunities await them in 2020.”

Double header. Viva Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/CRLRvhZJWC — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) October 15, 2019

Frampton said: “I’m delighted to be making a comeback after what’s been a horrible year for my career.

“I didn’t get the Top Rank deal off to an ideal start but coming back in Vegas is great for me, especially against a really strong opponent. It needed to be someone who would test me.”

He added: “McCreary is a quality opponent but if I want to be competing against the top guys in the world, which I believe I can, I need to be beating guys like him and doing it in style.”