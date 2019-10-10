Shawn Porter, Terence Crawford send messages to Errol Spence amid car crash reports

Errol Spence Jr has reportedly been injured in a car crash, prompting messages from Shawn Porter, Terence Crawford and Kell Brook.

Shawn Porter and Terence Crawford have wished welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr well amid reports the IBF and WBC champion has been involved in a serious car crash.

Spence, who successfully defended his belts in a thrilling showdown with Porter in Los Angeles last month, was said to have been taken to hospital following the incident in Dallas on Thursday.

A widely reported statement from authorities appeared to confirm further details, with an unnamed driver ejected from a Ferrari as it veered over the central reservation of a dual carriageway while travelling at high speed.

Premier Boxing Champions, who represent Spence, are yet to confirm the 29-year-old was the person involved.

Omnisport has contacted PBC and the Dallas Police Department for comment.

Porter posted on Twitter: “My dad always tells me, ‘This boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. You still have a lot of life to live after that’.

“With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr and his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly and fully.”

WBC king Crawford has been involved in a public back-and-forth with Spence concerning a potential unification bout, but he sent his best wishes on Thursday.

“Praying for you champ, @ErrolSpenceJr,” he wrote on his own social media page. “Get well. We fighters – I know you will.”

Kell Brook, who was dethroned as IBF champion by Spence in 2017, posted his own message, writing: “Get well soon champ! Thoughts are with you and wishing you a full and speedy recovery.”