Gennady Golovkin edges Derevyanchenko to win IBF middleweight title

Gennady Golovkin survived a huge test from Sergiy Derevyanchenko to claim the vacant IBF middleweight title by unanimous decision on Saturday.

The Kazakh was unconvincing but did enough to be awarded a win by the judges, who scored it 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113 in his favour at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Derevyanchenko dealt with a huge cut above his right eye from the second round, having been knocked down in the first, and the Ukrainian was central to a major battle.

But Golovkin (40-1-1) rode a fast start and a strong finish to his victory after Derevyanchenko (13-2) caused him major problems through the middle rounds.

Golovkin made the better start and a left hurt Derevyanchenko before a right hand saw the latter knocked down in the first round.

The 37-year-old landed a huge left hook in the second round as Derevyanchenko was cut above the right eye, although that was later ruled to be from a head clash.

Needing a response, Derevyanchenko delivered with aggression to begin the third as he finally started to trouble Golovkin.

Derevyanchenko appeared to hurt Golovkin with a body shot in the fifth and the Ukrainian was perhaps edging what were close middle rounds.

Doctors assessed Derevyanchenko’s cut after the fourth and seventh rounds but allowed the fight to continue.

Golovkin started to get back on top after a few troublesome rounds before Derevyanchenko landed a flurry of shots to begin the 10th.

As both fighters looked to be tiring after a huge battle, Golovkin did just enough to secure victory and the IBF crown.