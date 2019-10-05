GGG v Derevyanchenko: Gennady Golovkin trainer doubts Saul Canelo Alvarez wants third instalment

Johnathon Banks thinks Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has no interest in a trilogy with his man Gennady Golovkin – at least for a decade or three

Gennady Golovkin’s trainer Johnathon Banks does not think Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez wants to get back in the ring with his fighter – joking a third bout between the middleweight superstars will only happen “when they’re both 65 years old”.

Golovkin (39 wins, one defeat, one draw) will attempt to become a two-time world champion in New York on Saturday against Ukraine’s Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1).

The 37-year-old Kazakhstani’s old IBF belt is on the line having been vacated by Alvarez, after the Mexican prevailed via a majority decision in their second fight last year.

As with an initial split-decision draw in 2017, many observers felt Golovkin did enough to get the verdict, meaning plenty of appetite remains for a trilogy.

But, despite both men now having multi-million dollar broadcast deals with US streaming giant DAZN, Alvarez recently told the Los Angeles Times: “Golovkin does not represent anything for me right now. He doesn’t represent a challenge that I haven’t had already in our two fights… For me, yes, we are finished.”

A trip up to light-heavyweight against veteran world champion Sergey Kovalev is next on Alvarez’s agenda in November, and Banks feels he will continue to pursue other options due to the bruising nature of the 24 rounds he shared with Golovkin.

“Man, as of right now I don’t think nobody can see it happening,” Banks told Omnisport, when asked about the prospect of Alvarez and Golovkin fighting again. “Not even Canelo himself. He said he doesn’t see it happening.

“And if it does happen, it happens when they’re both 65 years old. That way [Golovkin] won’t be able to hit so hard.”

One more day. See you at the weigh-in at 3. pic.twitter.com/a5DAe0K0Dm — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) October 4, 2019

Banks is heading into the second fight of his partnership with Golovkin, the superstar having parted company with long-time trainer Abel Sanchez after the second Alvarez fight.

GGG’s fearsome knockout power appeared in good order as an overmatched Steve Rolls was dispatched inside four rounds in June, and Banks feels the only chance his man has of finding a definitive conclusion to the Alvarez rivalry would be to settle matters inside the distance.

“I think the only way that he would get a decision over Canelo is if he knocked him out,” he said.

“For me personally, if I was in the camp and that was the opponent, that would be the goal.”

First up is Derevyanchenko – a 33-year-old boasting a stellar amateur career, with his only loss in the paid ranks coming when he challenged stablemate Danny Jacobs for the WBA title, dropping a split decision.

If the younger man opts for the all-action approach he brought against Jacobs, Banks foresees Golovkin closing the show in familiar fashion.

“A guy like Derevyanchenko, he’s a volume puncher,” Banks added. “It’s very rare and very hard to notice any weaknesses, because any weaknesses he does have he makes up for with the volume of punches that he throws.

“I think everybody was talking about how they think he won the Jacobs fight; I don’t think he won the Jacobs fight.

“I think Jacobs was able to do whatever he wanted to do in the ring. I don’t think Derevyanchenko was frightened of Danny Jacobs; I don’t think Danny Jacobs was frightened of Derevyanchenko.

“It made it a good fight because the guys knew each other so well. If Derevyanchenko fights GGG like he fought Danny Jacobs, then my opinion is it will be a short night.”