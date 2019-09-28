I’m going to break his will – Spence promises to stop Porter in welterweight showdown

Shawn Porter expects a classic against fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr – but ‘The Truth’ is predicting a stoppage win.

Errol Spence Jr has predicted he will become the first fighter to stop Shawn Porter when the two welterweight world champions meet on Saturday.

The undefeated Spence will put his IBF title on the line when he faces WBC holder Porter in an intriguing unification clash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Both boxers weighed in right on the 147-pound limit on Friday before a stare-off for the media, the pair having exchanged words during what has been at times a tense build-up.

While there was plenty of respect between the duo on stage after stepping off the scales, the confident Spence was quick to forecast a win inside the distance.

Porter’s two losses as a pro were both on points; he came out on the wrong side of a majority decision to Kell Brook in 2014, while Keith Thurman got the nod 115-113 from all three judges following their 2016 bout.

“He [Porter] is a fighter, a champion like me, and we want to get it on,” Spence told Fox Sports.

“I’ve been wanting the WBC belt for a long time and now he’s going to hand it over to me on Saturday – or I’m going to take it from him.

“I know he’s a tough fighter and he’s going to come to fight, but I’m going to break his will and be the first person to stop Shawn Porter.”

Spence, a 29-year-old southpaw who goes by the nickname of ‘The Truth’, ended Brook’s reign as IBF champion with a stoppage victory in May 2017.

He has since successfully defended the strap against Lamont Peterson, Carlos Ocampo and Mikey Garcia.

Porter, who made clear he had no issues making weight, also offered a prediction after stepping off the scales – the audience are in for a treat as two of the best in the division go toe to toe.

“I’m feeling great. I’ve eaten every single day, all the way up to today. Everything is clicking on all cylinders and I feel fantastic.

“He knows what it is – he’s going to come ready for the fight and I’m going to come ready for the fight.

“You are all in for a treat – the best of the best are about to get in the ring and do it. He’s got all the tools and I’ve got all the tools.”