I’m gonna cut Tyson Fury’s eye back open – Deontay Wilder threatens heavyweight rival

Tyson Fury’s ordeal with a cut during his points win over Otto Wallin means he will be vulnerable in a title showdown, says Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder has pledged to inflict more eye damage upon Tyson Fury should their much-anticipated heavyweight rematch go ahead as planned.

WBC champion Wilder held on to his belt after a thrilling draw against Fury last December.

The undefeated Briton out-boxed his American opponent for long periods but was floored twice – most notably by a sledgehammer Wilder right-left combination in the final round.

A return encounter has been pencilled in for February 2020 but Fury flirted with throwing those lucrative plans off course when the unheralded Otto Wallin opened up a ghastly cut above his right eye with a chopping left hook during the third round of last weekend’s Las Vegas encounter.

Fury rode out the storm to prevail on points but Wilder told ESPN his rival now has a weakness he intends to exploit.

“There’s nothing Fury will be able to do. Fury looked his best when he fought me and that’s the best you will ever see of him,” the 33-year-old said.

“He better be ready, but the way I hit, I’m gonna cut [the eye] back open, period. No matter what they do – he can have plastic surgery, whatever.

“I’m gonna cut that back open, period. It’s over with. I got Fury’s number. That’s why the dude didn’t take the rematch [immediately]. He knows.”

In fact, Wilder believes the prospect of him and Fury meeting again played a part in the gruesome gash not bringing an end to proceedings.

“See, that fight was supposed to be stopped,” Wilder said. “Everybody knows that. But, of course, they don’t want this man to lose because of me.

“They want the big fight. We understand that. People are not dumb. Of course, I am happier that Fury got the win than if he didn’t because that would mess up our plans if he lost, big time.”

Wilder v Ortiz II To all my fans,

I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly.

All my controversial fights

Must get dealt with ASAP‼#BombZquad pic.twitter.com/RZs7vLEhaj — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 28, 2019

Wilder still has the matter of his own interim bout to negotiate, with a November 23 date against Luis Ortiz yet to be officially confirmed.

Veteran Cuban Ortiz wobbled the champion in their March 2018 meeting before being stopped in 10, although Wilder expects a far quicker and more comprehensive display this time around.

Wilder said he had just weeks to prepare for the first fight because he was “very ill”, but vowed: “I’m ready to go now. By me already knowing him it’s going to make it even easier. I’m getting him out of there. Expect to see a first-round knockout.”