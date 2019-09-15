Andy Ruiz Jr hits back at Tyson Fury after Wallin win

Andy Ruiz Jr was clearly not impressed with Tyson Fury’s victory over the unheralded Otto Wallin in Las Vegas.

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr took a pop at Tyson Fury after he was taken the distance by Otto Wallin before winning by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Fury maintained his unbeaten record at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, but had to contend with a nasty cut above his right eye after being caught by the Swede in the third round.

The Brit was inspected by the ringside doctor before being cleared to continue and was reportedly taken to hospital after consigning the unheralded Wallin to a first defeat.

Fury this week claimed he could beat IBF, WBA and WBO title holder Ruiz with a hand tied behind his back, but the Mexican offered a retort after watching the 31-year-old defeat Wallin.

He tweeted: “After that performance there’s no way he beats me with a hand tied behind his back.”

After that performance theres no way he beats me with a hand tied behind his back. — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) September 15, 2019

Fury had stated before coming up against Wallin: “I will let the fans decide, which hand I put behind my back and beat Ruiz with the other hand – because I only need one hand for him.”

Former world champion Fury labelled Deontay Wilder a “bum” after beating Wallin and reiterated their highly anticipated rematch would take place next February.

“Deontay Wilder, I want you next, bum,” Fury told ESPN.

“Listen, all preparation is good, a long time out of the ring, that’s my fifth fight back, put me in good stead for the big boy, the old ‘Bronze Bomber’ a.k.a. big dosser.

“He’s next, February 22nd, let the cut heal, enjoy myself and get some time to relax with the family.”