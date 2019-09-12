Tyson Fury: I’ve trained as hard as ever for Wallin

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said “I’ve never met a mountain I couldn’t climb” ahead of his battle with Otto Wallin.

Tyson Fury is not underestimating Otto Wallin but has vowed to beat the unheralded Swede in Las Vegas as there is no challenge he cannot overcome.

Fury and Wallin will put their unbeaten records on the line in a heavyweight battle at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The Brit is a firm favourite to beat Wallin as he eyes a rematch with Deontay Wilder following their contentious draw in Los Angeles last year.

Former WBA, WBO and IBF champion Fury, who wore a wrestling mask and Mexican colours to a public workout on Wednesday ahead of Mexican Independence Day weekend, said he is not taking Wallin lightly.

. @Tyson_Fury and Wallin face off ahead of their showdown on Saturday here in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/kvYXGARWEL — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) September 11, 2019

Fury said: “I don’t underestimate anybody. I give everybody the ultimate respect. Even if I’m fighting a guy that has had 20 fights and lost 20, I will train for him like he’s had 20 knockouts in a row. I never fail to prepare.

“I’ve trained hard for this fight, as hard as I trained for Wilder, as hard I’ve trained for anybody. I’ve not overlooked him.

“I’ve been in America for five weeks training, I was in Spain for two weeks before that and I was training at home for two weeks before that.

“I’m as strong as I’ve ever been, I feel very fit and very accurate. We’ve been working on different things in the gym. He’s tall, a southpaw and a defensive fighter. That always is a challenge.

“But I’ve never met a challenge I couldn’t defeat, I’ve never met a mountain I couldn’t climb and I’ve never met a man I couldn’t defeat – and he’s no exception.”