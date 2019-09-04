Olajide Olatunji and Logan Paul to take YouTube rivalry back into the ring

Following their bout in August 2018, YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul will clash in a rematch in Los Angeles on November 9.

YouTube personalities KSI and Logan Paul will face off in a rematch at the Staples Center in November, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, and Paul went head-to-head at Manchester Arena in a white-collar bout in August 2018 which became the most viewed non-professional boxing match of all time.

A rematch has was announced on Tuesday, with Los Angeles’ Staples Center selected as the venue for a November 9 fight which will feature super-middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders on the undercard.

While the first fight – which finished in a majority draw – was an amateur showdown, the duo will both turn professional for the rematch, with Hearn confirming there will be no head guards and that 10oz gloves will also be used.