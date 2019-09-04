Olajide Olatunji and Logan Paul to take YouTube rivalry back into the ring

Following their bout in August 2018, YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul will clash in a rematch in Los Angeles on November 9.
YouTube personalities KSI and Logan Paul will face off in a rematch at the Staples Center in November, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.
KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, and Paul went head-to-head at Manchester Arena in a white-collar bout in August 2018 which became the most viewed non-professional boxing match of all time.
A rematch has was announced on Tuesday, with Los Angeles’ Staples Center selected as the venue for a November 9 fight which will feature super-middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders on the undercard.
While the first fight – which finished in a majority draw – was an amateur showdown, the duo will both turn professional for the rematch, with Hearn confirming there will be no head guards and that 10oz gloves will also be used.
Turn pro No headguards 10oz gloves Time to do it for real! @STAPLESCenter be ready!! @dazn_usa @KSIOlajidebt @LoganPaul #KSILoganPaul2 pic.twitter.com/Cxt5casyLS
— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 3, 2019