Barry Hearn defends Saudi Arabia venue for Joshua-Ruiz rematch

Barry Hearn has defended the decision to hold Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz stunned the boxing world by delivering a huge upset at Madison Square Garden in June, knocking Joshua down four times to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

It was announced by promoters Matchroom earlier in August that the rematch would take place in Riyadh on December 7.

The decision has been met with criticism from human rights organisations, while Ruiz reportedly only agreed to fight in Saudi Arabia following a change to his purse for the bout.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has insisted the fight being held in Saudi Arabia can “change boxing forever”, though his father offered a more matter-of-fact view.

“The sport is a global sport, it’s not a UK sport,” Hearn told iFL TV following Vasyl Lomachenko’s win over Luke Campbell at the O2 Arena.

“Of course there’ll be massive fights in the UK because the crowds are great, the television is great, but this is a global sport and we’ve got to listen to China, the Middle East, America, South America.

“If there’s enough money on the moon, we’d have to go there but I’m a bit worried about the atmosphere!

I dethroned the king June 1st and made history becoming the first Mexican/American Heavyweight Champion of the world. I’m looking forward to ending his career in the desert. Mostrare la grandeza del boxeo mexicano en Arabia Saudita. pic.twitter.com/4asTzG4N7C — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) August 24, 2019

Hearn added: “Saudi Arabi and the Middle East generally are spending an awful lot of money, huge money, to attract big sporting events, and our duty to our clients is to maximise their earnings.

“[Boxing] is a dangerous game, whatever they get they deserve and quite frankly the place that pays the most money gets the best fights.”