Lomachenko ‘can’t wait’ for London showdown with Campbell

Vasyl Lomachenko insists he is “feeling great” heading into his clash with Luke Campbell in London.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian maestro will put his WBA and WBO lightweight belts on the line at The O2, with the winner also picking up the vacant WBC title.

There is sure to be fervent support for British fighter Campbell inside the arena, but Lomachenko does not expect the partisan nature of the crowd to have a bearing on the outcome.

“I’m feeling great and I can’t wait to come to the ring,” Lomachenko told Sky Sports.

On the eve of the fight, Lomachenko was not open to discussing tactics, saying only: “My game plan is to win this fight.”

And after reacquainting himself with London, where he won an Olympic gold in 2012, Lomachenko feels increasingly comfortable in his surroundings.

His 14-fight professional career has been largely concentrated in the United States, where he has established a home, but the one-time all-conquering amateur feels sure he can tame Campbell.

“Now I feel like maybe I am at home here, like in the Ukraine. A lot of people have come out to support me,” Lomachenko said.

Lomachenko and Campbell weighed in at Spitalfields Market in east London on Friday.

The Briton is the taller man by several inches but Lomachenko, staring up at Campbell, was far from intimidated as the pair locked eyes in a tense pre-fight head-to-head meeting for the cameras.

At 9st 8lbs 8oz, Lomachenko weighed in as the slightly heavier of the two.

Campbell, a bantamweight gold medallist at London 2012 who registered 9st 8lbs 4oz on the scales, has 20 wins from 22 professional bouts and has fought three times previously at Saturday’s venue.

“I feel great,” said Campbell, also 31. “This is what I live for and I’m ready. “I don’t know how he’s been, I’m just concentrated on myself. We’ve been very relaxed and confident.

“This is where I want to be. This is the stage I love, and you’ll see the best of me come tomorrow night.”