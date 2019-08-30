Lomachenko v Campbell: Tale of the tape

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko aims to defend his belts against Luke Campbell this week. We look at the tale of the tape.
Vasyl Lomachenko heads to London to take on Luke Campbell with his WBA and WBO lightweight belts, as well as the vacant WBC title, on the line.
Since losing his second professional fight in 2014, Lomachenko has 12 wins from as many bouts and represents a huge hurdle for challenger Campbell to attempt to clear.
So tough is the task ahead of Campbell that he last week told GQ he had been sparring three boxers at once to prepare.
Does the home hopeful have any chance, or is Lomachenko simply too strong? We take a look at the tale of the tape.
VASYL LOMACHENKO
Born: 17/02/1988; Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Age: 31
Stance: Southpaw
Height: 5ft 7ins
Weight: 9st, 8lbs, 8oz
Reach: 65.5ins
Professional record: 13 wins, 1 defeat, 10 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 71.4 per cent
Major career titles: WBO featherweight; WBO super featherweight; WBA, WBO lightweight titles
Last fight: Anthony Crolla, April 2019 (Won – KO)
I am looking forward to it #loma pic.twitter.com/4wnnFaGlfu
— LOMA (@VasylLomachenko) August 27, 2019
Born: 27/9/1987; Hull, England
Age: 31
Stance: Southpaw
Height: 5ft 9ins
Weight: 9st, 8lbs, 4oz
Reach: 71ins
Professional record: 20 wins, 2 defeats, 16 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 72.7 per cent
Major career titles: None
Last fight: Adrian Yung, March 2019 (Won – TKO)
Smiles all round, it’s fight week #Coolhand pic.twitter.com/PgUfIhf9RG
— Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) August 26, 2019