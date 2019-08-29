Campbell must perform like Ben Stokes to beat Lomachenko – Hearn

Vasyl Lomachenko will be expected to defend his unified status against Luke Campbell, but the English challenger is confident.

Eddie Hearn says Luke Campbell must take inspiration from England cricket hero Ben Stokes if he is to stun Vasyl Lomachenko on Saturday.

Home favourite Campbell is a huge underdog in London this week as he challenges WBA and WBO lightweight champion Lomachenko, with the vacant WBC title also on the line.

Few are backing Campbell to get a result, but promoter Hearn has identified a fellow British sportsman he can look to for motivation.

Stokes produced a herculean effort in the third Ashes Test to secure a one-wicket victory for England over Australia – and Hearn sees Campbell needing the same level of performance.

“Luke Campbell needs to produce a Ben Stokes-like performance,” the Matchroom Boxing boss said. “He needs to produce that moment of brilliance where people say, ‘Where did that come from?’.

“But you need that rub of the green along the way. Stokes had a dropped catch, a plum lbw that Australia couldn’t review. You need that little bit of luck.

“And that’s what Campbell needs – that moment of brilliance – to beat this guy.”

Speaking at a cordial pre-fight news conference on Thursday, Lomachenko paid respect to Campbell’s qualities.

“Maybe it will be a harder fight for me [than previously], but I can answer after the fight,” he said.

“Luke Campbell is not an easy fighter, he is a tough fighter, a smart fighter, a technical fighter, so it will be very interesting.”

Campbell, meanwhile, will not allow himself to become distracted by what Hearn referred to as “the Lomachenko show”.

“You can’t go in there worrying what someone else is going to do,” the British fighter said.

“You’ve got to go in there and concentrate on yourself and that you’re not making any mistakes and you’re in the best place you can be on that night. That’s what we’re doing.”