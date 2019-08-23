Golovkin’s GGG promotions and Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing announce link-up

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing will work with GGG Promotions, Gennady Golovkin’s company.

Gennady Golovkin and Eddie Hearn have announced their companies will work together to promote future ‘GGG’ events.

The Kazakh’s GGG Promotions and Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing will commence their link starting with Golovkin’s bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF middleweight title in New York on October 5.

With Golovkin and Hearn joining forces, the possibility of a showdown with new Matchroom recruit Billy Joe Saunders increases.

Callum Smith, Daniel Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade are also part of the Matchroom stable.

“My promotion company and I are happy to partner up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom to bring the fans what they want – the best boxing and the best events,” Golovkin said via a Matchroom statement.

“By teaming up with Matchroom, we stress that GGG Promotions is committed to presenting the biggest events in the most important arenas.

“I’m always happy to work with the best in business, and I’m looking forward to what this collaboration will bring to the boxing fans.”

It is an absolute honour to announce I am now working with @gggboxing to promote his fights Worldwide. Great man, great fighter – we look forward to bringing you the drama and excitement in arenas all over the World! #Oct5 @DAZN_USA pic.twitter.com/a5FNszU4ea — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 22, 2019

Golovkin saw his unbeaten record ended by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last September, a fight that took place a year after the pair’s first meeting ended in a contentious draw.

He returned to winning ways in June with a fourth-round knockout of Steve Rolls.

Hearn said he recognises that a trilogy fight with Canelo remains a scrap many want to see, but he wants Golovkin to take on other challenges.

“We know the world wants to see the Canelo trilogy but there are so many opportunities out there for Gennady all over the world and we look forward to working together on them,” Hearn said.

“First things first is for Gennady to win the title on October 5.”