Boxing: Tyson Fury will return to Las Vegas to fight Otto Wallin

With a return to Las Vegas on the horizon, Tyson Fury has promised to put on a show in his fight with unbeaten Swede Otto Wallin next month.

Tyson Fury will return to Las Vegas to fight Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena on September 14.

Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti revealed earlier this month that an agreement had been reached for the former world heavyweight champion to step into the ring with the 28-year-old Wallin.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that unbeaten Swede Wallin (20-0) will get a chance to claim the Briton’s lineal title in Nevada next month.

Fury brutally knocked Tom Schwarz out at the same venue in June and will be a strong favourite to add another victory to his record, which shows 28 wins and a draw.

The 31-year-old last month stated that he will face Deontay Wilder in a rematch on February 22 next year, but now wants to fight in his homeland in December after the American agreed a deal to face Luis Ortiz in November.

Fury said: “I am pleased to be back in Las Vegas. I loved my time there in my last fight and am going to put on a show again.

“Otto Wallin is a world-ranked fighter and is tall, something we want with the Deontay Wilder rematch around the corner. He is also a southpaw, which will bring its own obstacles, but I will be fully focused to get this job done because the rematch needs to happen.”

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, said: “I’m delighted that Tyson is boxing in Las Vegas again after his previous success.

“It is another undefeated boxer he is facing and a contest where a victory will set up the Deontay Wilder rematch. Otto Wallin knows this is his big chance, and Tyson will not be underestimating him.”