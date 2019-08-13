Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez are targets for Billy Joe Saunders, who believes he would beat both.

Billy Joe Saunders is eager to show he could “easily” beat Gennady Golovkin in order to earn a shot at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Two-weight world champion Saunders has signed with Matchroom Boxing, having previously been frustrated in his bid to fight either Golovkin or Canelo with previous promoter Frank Warren.

The Briton is hopeful his versatility, with triumphs at middleweight and super-middleweight, will create the opportunity to take on Golovkin.

However, Saunders sees the 37-year-old, who has previously drawn with and lost to Alvarez, as a stepping stone on the way to a lucrative Canelo fight.

“Golovkin can come up to 180 [lbs] if he wants, for me,” Saunders told a news conference. “I’m not bothered about that. I’ll fight Golovkin at whatever weight he wants.

“That’s a fight I would absolutely love, because if I got that fight, I could show people all around the world – not being big-headed or brash talking – how easily I could beat him and outbox him and probably do a better job than Canelo.

“People would probably call for that [Canelo] fight after.”

Saunders is confident he would then be able to triumph again against “the big name” in Canelo.

“Obviously, he’s the biggest name,” he said. “But styles make fights and we’ve seen when he boxed [Erislandy] Lara, he had all sorts of trouble.

“I believe my mindset is a lot better than Lara’s, and I thought Lara nicked that fight.

“That was Canelo more in his prime. All these training camps you see him in now, training with these knee supports and these elbow supports…

“He’s a brilliant fighter – I’m not talking down to him – but I wouldn’t be sat here if I didn’t believe I could beat them. I wouldn’t take £1billion if I didn’t believe I could win.

“Even though he’s the big name in the sport, I’m there to take it. I’m on that ladder, looking up, I’m on the right path to make those fights and to win them.”