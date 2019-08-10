Joshua-Ruiz rematch set for December 7 in Saudi Arabia

After Andy Ruiz Jr refused to fight in the United Kingdom, his rematch with Anthony Joshua has been set for December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua’s rematch against unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Ruiz caused a major upset when he defeated Joshua in the seventh round of their fight on June 1 in New York, flooring the previously unbeaten Briton four times over the course of the bout.

The victory saw the Mexican-American fighter claim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

A rematch was swiftly confirmed by promoter Eddie Hearn, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium identified as the most suitable UK venue. A return to Madison Square Garden was also mooted.

However, Ruiz’s refusal to fight in Britain has led to the bout being taken to a neutral venue.

Saudi Arabia hosted Amir Khan’s recent win over Billy Dib, while the World Boxing Super Series final between George Groves and Callum Smith took place there in September 2018.

Further details of the fight will be announced at a press conference on Monday 12 August.