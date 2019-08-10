Joshua-Ruiz rematch set for December 7 in Saudi Arabia

After Andy Ruiz Jr refused to fight in the United Kingdom, his rematch with Anthony Joshua has been set for December 7 in Saudi Arabia.
Anthony Joshua’s rematch against unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7.
Ruiz caused a major upset when he defeated Joshua in the seventh round of their fight on June 1 in New York, flooring the previously unbeaten Briton four times over the course of the bout.
The victory saw the Mexican-American fighter claim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.
A rematch was swiftly confirmed by promoter Eddie Hearn, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium identified as the most suitable UK venue. A return to Madison Square Garden was also mooted.
However, Ruiz’s refusal to fight in Britain has led to the bout being taken to a neutral venue.
It’s official! @Andy_destroyer1 vs @anthonyfjoshua 2 will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7 #RuizJoshua2 #ClashOnTheDunes #COTDpic.twitter.com/JqR41ffxQw
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 9, 2019
Further details of the fight will be announced at a press conference on Monday 12 August.