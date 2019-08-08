Diesel Diva Fighting For Peace

Sixty-year-old Beverly “Diesel Diva” Roach will enter her first ever white collar boxing bout on Saturday night, at The Black Tie Black Eye Affair charity event in Manila, Philippines.

The Diesel Diva is renowned for her support of the Mixed Martial Arts grassroots scene in Asia and Brazil, and sponsors various upcoming, hungry fighters as well as Bangkok’s fan favorite fight organization Full Metal Dojo.

After 21 years serving in the Canadian military, Roach took her training to new levels. She started training in Bangkok with Black Belt Professor Adam Shahir Kayoom learning Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA at Q23 Academy.

When work took her to Afghanistan for a number of years, she trained between Bangkok and Rio de Janeiro during her breaks. She continued her training in Kabul, making her dining room into a certified Gracie Garage called The Diesel Dining Room Dojo.

She promotes her concept “Peace Through Sports” throughout the world, hosting self-defence seminars in some of the world’s most impoverished areas.

Despite having never boxed in her life, Roach insists that her debut boxing bout, against Deborah “The Singapore Slinger” Ong, has arrived at the perfect time.

She said: “Training has been amazing. The event – The Black Tie Black Eye Affair – has provided the entire team with amazing training opportunities.

“I also did some private training with Coach George Castro [Alliance MMA Strength and Conditioning guru] and with Coach Carl Penalosa [former Philippines Champion, brother of Gary Penalosa]. I am ready!!”

“This event is for charity, in particular the Virlanie Foundation, an organisation that works with street kids in Philippines.

“Not only are we raising funds, but all the participating fighters are doing some volunteer work at the Virlanie houses. I will be conducting a couple of women’s self defence seminars for the girls 13 to18 years old.”

Diesel Diva works closely with Thiago “Maretta” Santos, who recently competed against the Pound-for-Pound UFC legend Jon “Bones” Jones.

Together they promote the message of Peace Through Sports and change lives by introducing people to MMA, giving them the opportunity to train with proper equipment and coaches.

One high profile success story of the Peace Through Sports movement is Duda Santana, a single mother who was discovered in the “City of God” favela, “Cidade de Deus”, by Thiago Santos.

Duda was supported by Santos and Roach, who recognized her potential. She was given a bicycle to ride to training every day, and recently she competed in the UFC for the first time.

The social impact of Peace Through Sport can be far reaching, which is why The Diesel Diva does what she does.

She said: “I really love when the Peace Through Sports movement also impacts female athletes. I did a small sponsorship for Anita Karim who is Pakistan’s first professional female MMA fighter out of Team Fight Fortress. I trained with the team years ago when I lived in Pakistan and there were no other women.

“When I went back last year, I conducted a self defence seminar and it was packed with women. The support that the community has given to Anita is phenomenal. This is truly a step forward.”

On Saturday night, Beverly Roach steps into the ring to face Deborah Ong in a white collar fist fight. Despite the violent subtext, Roach insists they’re already on good terms.

“All of us have met each other because of the event,” she said. “Deborah is a lovely, strong woman from Singapore and I look forward to sharing the ring with her. She had little boxing experience when we started this journey but she too has worked hard towards the goal. It will be an epic fight!”

“This is definitely a check off the bucket list!”

The Black Tie Black Eye Affair takes place at the Makati Shangri-La in Manila, Philippines, on Saturday night. The event is now sold out.