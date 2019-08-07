Frampton ‘absolutely devastated’ as freak injury prevents Dominguez bout

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton said of the accident that broke his hand: “You couldn’t make it up.”

A “devastated” Carl Frampton says his freak injury came after a training camp in which he was the “most disciplined I’ve ever been”.

The former two-weight world champion has been forced to withdraw from Saturday’s featherweight showdown with Emmanuel Dominguez.

Frampton fractured his fifth metacarpal after a large ornament in his Philadelphia hotel lobby fell on his hand.

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman was due to make his first appearance since losing to IBF champion Josh Warrington in December.

Discussing the injury in an interview with JOE.co.uk, Frampton said: “I’m just devastated, absolutely devastated.

“The fight, obviously I wanted the fight. I just feel like I’ve been away from my kids and summer holidays, they’ve been off school and I’ve been away, and it just feels like an absolute waste.

“Probably close to £30,000 [was spent] on the training camp, I’ve been out here in Philly about three and a bit weeks now and [with] nothing to show for it.

“They say it’s four to six weeks and it should be fine, but I haven’t got four to six weeks, have I? The fight’s on Saturday night. It’s just s***.

“I know people expect you to say this about your training camps being good and perfect, but this is the most disciplined I’ve ever been in sparring, in listening to instructions, in bag work and everything, I’ve just been disciplined.

“Then I go and get my f****** arm smashed on a stupid bit of whatever the f*** it is. You couldn’t make it up.”