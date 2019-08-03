Fury reaches agreement for Otto Wallin fight, confirms promoter

With the Deontay Wilder rematch on the back burner for now, Tyson Fury is set to face Otto Wallin next in Las Vegas in September.

Tyson Fury has an agreement to fight Otto Wallin on September 14, Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti has confirmed.

British heavyweight star Fury has previously declared February 22 will be the date for a rematch with Deontay Wilder following their controversial draw last year.

But it seems Fury will first face Wallin, a largely untested 28-year-old Swede with a 20-0 record.

Amid reports of a deal for the bout in Las Vegas, Moretti told ESPN: “The paperwork is being drafted, but there is an agreement.

“I think it’s great Tyson Fury wants to get right back in the ring and stay active. It’s something uncommon nowadays.”

Dmitriy Salita, Wallin’s promoter, told Sky Sports: “I am very optimistic that the fight will be made.

“Once it is, an announcement will be coming from Top Rank next week.”