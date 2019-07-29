Mayweather-Khabib bout unlikely, says Bisping

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Khabib Nurmagomedov have both talked up a potential cross-sport bout, but Michael Bisping does not see it happening.

A blockbuster cross-sport bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Khabib Nurmagomedov is unlikely to happen, according to Michael Bisping.

Mayweather – who defeated UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 10 rounds in 2017 – and Nurmagomedov have continually talked up the possibility of facing off, with the latter having beaten McGregor in the Irishman’s most recent UFC appearance last October.

However, former UFC middleweight champion Bisping believes the mixed martial arts company is unlikely to want to set a precedent by allowing the lightweight title holder to fight the retired unbeaten five-weight world champion in the boxing ring.

Asked by Omnisport if he would have interest in a contest between the two, Bisping told Omnisport: “Not really but I would watch it for sure. I’d definitely tune in.

“Mayweather would win, we all know that, but it’s always interesting to see somebody at the top of mixed martial arts taking on a boxer but I don’t think that’s gonna happen, I really don’t.

“Mayweather talks about it, Khabib talks about it, I don’t think the UFC will allow it because we’re all under contract with the UFC.

“They broke the mould in doing that with McGregor, I think if they continue to do that and form a pattern then more and more fighters are going to want to do that and it starts creating legal problems with contracts and things like that.”

Nurmagomedov this month completed a suspension handed down by the Nevada Athletic Commission after sparking ugly scenes in the wake of his win over McGregor by leaping out of the octagon and charging towards his opponent’s cornerman Dillon Danis.

He will return in a lightweight unification bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on September 7.