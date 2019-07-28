Ramirez stops Hooker in sixth to unify titles

Jose Ramirez is now the WBC and WBO light-welterweight champion after beating Maurice Hooker.

Jose Ramirez stopped Maurice Hooker in the sixth round to unify the WBC and WBO light-welterweight titles in Texas on Saturday.

Ramirez, already the WBC holder, secured Hooker’s WBO crown after an entertaining bout at the College Park Center.

An all-action fight came to an end in the sixth, when Ramirez landed a flurry of blows to lead to the stoppage.

He improved to 25-0 and ended Hooker’s unbeaten record, the latter now at 26-1-3.

Ramirez was awarded a knockdown in the first round, although Hooker was unhappy with that decision after it appeared his fellow American stepped on his foot.

Hooker settled into the fight after the first three rounds but, just as he was working his way back into it, Ramirez claimed his victory.

Ramirez stunned Hooker and a huge left hook put the latter on the ropes, the fight stopped after a flurry of blows to the head followed.