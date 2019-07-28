Davis stops Nunez in second round to retain WBA title

Gervonta Davis had no trouble defending his WBA super-featherweight title against Ricardo Nunez.

Gervonta Davis delivered in his hometown, retaining his WBA super-featherweight title with a second-round TKO of Ricardo Nunez on Saturday.

The American landed a huge combination in the second round at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, to successfully defend his title for the second time.

Davis (22-0) caught Nunez with a big left to begin the decisive combination, following it up with another left and a right hook.

Nunez (21-3) ended up against the ropes as Davis’ flurry continued, leading to the fight being stopped.

“It’s amazing to fight in front of my fans, my family and friends and things like that. It means a lot,” Davis told Showtime.

“It’s not just a win for me, but a win for Baltimore.”