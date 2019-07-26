I beat Rivas fair and square, insists Whyte

Heavyweight star Dillian Whyte insists he beat Oscar Rivas fairly despite reportedly returning a positive test before Saturday’s fight.

Dillian Whyte insists he beat Oscar Rivas “fair and square” following accusations he tested positive for a banned substance before fighting the Colombian.

British heavyweight Whyte secured the WBC interim heavyweight title with a victory over Rivas by unanimous decision in London on Saturday.

However, Boxing Scene reported on Wednesday that Whyte “tested positive for one or more banned substances” prior to the bout, which was allowed to proceed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has demanded British authorities hand over any evidence of a failed test.

But Whyte has followed promoter Eddie Hearn in insisting he and Rivas were both cleared to fight. Whyte said he could not comment on claims made about him for “legal reasons”.

“I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days,” he wrote on Twitter.

I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can’t talk about it for good legal reasons.

I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square. Thanks for the support — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 26, 2019

“I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can’t talk about it for good legal reasons. I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square.

“Thanks for the support.”

UK Anti-Doping – tasked with undertaking testing procedues on the BBBofC’s behalf, as the board reiterated in a statement – declined to comment when contacted by Omnisport.

Whyte, who served a two-year ban from October 2012 after failing a doping test, could face a fight to save his career if he is shown to have committed a further offence.