Khan: I was told Pacquiao fight was signed and sealed

Amir Khan vowed he had been told a Riyadh fight against Manny Pacquiao was fully agreed before he announced it to the world.

Amir Khan claims he was misled before proclaiming a November fight against Manny Pacquiao was agreed.

Pacquiao’s camp last week dismissed suggestions the Filipino great had agreed to fight Khan in Saudi Arabia.

The fight Khan has long looked for seemed to be on when he said 40-year-old Pacquiao had agreed to a November 8 date, but the British fighter now says he was fed incorrect information.

“Before the last press conference I was told the contracts between myself and Manny Pacquiao had been signed,” Khan told Sky Sports. “This is from a company I’ve worked with called Super Boxing League, who I’m a chairman of as well.

“My advisers told me the fight is signed, so I went on and announced the fight was signed and hopefully we’re looking at it maybe later in the year. Obviously then Manny comes back and says the fight’s not happening.

“It’s just one of those things. I’d love to have that fight. If it’s not there for me, then it’s not there for me. I have a date, November 8, in Saudi Arabia – Riyadh – and I’ll be focusing on that.”

Khan, who defeated Billy Dib in Jeddah earlier this month, now needs to focus on ensuring his advisers get ink on the contract for his next opponent.

“I’d love it to be Manny Pacquiao,” added Khan, whose record stands at 34-5. “If it’s not Manny Pacquiao, we move on to someone else.”