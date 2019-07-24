Russian boxer Dadashev dies after loss to Matias in IBF eliminator

Maxim Dadashev suffered a subdural haematoma in his loss to Subriel Matias and has died from his injuries.

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died at the age of 28 after suffering a brain injury in his defeat to Subriel Matias.

Dadashev lost in 11 rounds to Matias in an IBF light-welterweight title eliminator in Maryland on Friday, with his trainer Buddy McGirt calling a stop to proceedings.

The aftermath of the fight saw Dadashev leave the arena on a stretcher after he vomited on his way back to the locker room.

He underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma.

A spokesperson for Dadashev’s promoters Top Rank confirmed to Omnisport on Tuesday that he had died from his injuries.

Dadashev had won his previous 13 fights prior to Friday’s loss to Matias.