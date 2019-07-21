Boxing |

Fans troll Keith Thurman for his pre-fight trash talk after he gets beat by a 40-year old Philippines senator

40-year old Manny Pacquiao defeated the previously undefeated Keith Thurman in a 12 round slugfest and Twitter was sure to troll the American after all of his pre-fight trash talk.

Pacquiao, who is basically a 40-year old senator in Philippines by profession, won clearly though the fight was closely contested, especially in the middle to late rounds.

And despite one judge scoring the fight for Thurman, it was quite apparent to the boxing savvy that Pacquiao had landed the more telling damage and won more rounds.

Pacquiao chose to make light of it after the fight when asked about Thurman’s pre-fight verbal volleys, stating that his opponent was just selling the encounter.

For his part, Thurman was also classy in defeat, hailing Pacquao as a legend and saying that he was lacking slightly in his output and conditioning compared to the veteran.

Twitteratti however, wasn’t that kind.

