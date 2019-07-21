Fans troll Keith Thurman for his pre-fight trash talk after he gets beat by a 40-year old Philippines senator

40-year old Manny Pacquiao defeated the previously undefeated Keith Thurman in a 12 round slugfest and Twitter was sure to troll the American after all of his pre-fight trash talk.
Pacquiao, who is basically a 40-year old senator in Philippines by profession, won clearly though the fight was closely contested, especially in the middle to late rounds.
And despite one judge scoring the fight for Thurman, it was quite apparent to the boxing savvy that Pacquiao had landed the more telling damage and won more rounds.
Pacquiao chose to make light of it after the fight when asked about Thurman’s pre-fight verbal volleys, stating that his opponent was just selling the encounter.
For his part, Thurman was also classy in defeat, hailing Pacquao as a legend and saying that he was lacking slightly in his output and conditioning compared to the veteran.
Twitteratti however, wasn’t that kind.
You see, bad sh– happens when you start talking sh–. Congrats Pacuiao! 🇵🇭#PacquiaoThurmanpic.twitter.com/tix7TPtYOc
— 엘 사나 🐧🐕 (@eIyjxh) July 21, 2019
Bragging never did anybody any good#PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/icHXxbaNLg
— Nichole 🌙 [] (@mnemosyne_25) July 21, 2019
"Are you really 40?"#PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/TgF7WDufWm
— jorge (@jordshh) July 21, 2019
Here’s the lesson thurman! don’t fuck with a legend 🤫🤫#PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/oSYaVyuVvM
— Jonathan Tabor (@_nathantabor) July 21, 2019
Nobody:
Manny Pacquiao:#PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/gci0kAmHJY
— Frenzel Malines (@Fmaliness) July 21, 2019
Thurman : Im gonna end paquiao’s boxing career
A few moments later#PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/E7PsJUE1g0
— junhwan (@okinawahoe__) July 21, 2019
Photo of the day.
And Thurman was trash talking Pacquiao 🤫🇵🇭#PacquiaoThurman #PacThurman pic.twitter.com/epssrmph0S
— Sports Freakshow ⚽🏈🏉🏀⚾🏏 (@aussiebeastmode) July 21, 2019
PACQUIAO JUST GAVE THURMAN HIS FIRST LOSS LMAOOOO… CONGRATS MANNY!!🇵🇭💪💯#PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/NeWmNNUKjY
— n. ☾ (@namjnxrm) July 21, 2019
#PacquiaoThurman all I could think about this whole during the conferences pic.twitter.com/fPS1o3x9yM
— Jullan (@karljullan) July 21, 2019
Thurman is no longer undefeated. Congratulations to Manny Pacquiao and he is now the OLDEST welterweight champion in boxing history. #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/c9UEJ68t0q
— thea (@yagurl_thea) July 21, 2019
People who talk too much shit really get shit😉
#PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/Pdyy3UewCT
— Reaaaaaaaaalllllll💜 (@Realityaraya) July 21, 2019
I feel so sorry for the younger guy.
Talk shit, get hit.#PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/XLBf9EQLSa
— J (@WeLoveCamilaAn1) July 21, 2019
before and after the fight #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/84e6aTAb1E
— mac (@fidelbelike) July 21, 2019