Ageless wonder Manny Pacquiao defeats Keith Thurman for the WBA Welterweight title

40-year-old Manny Pacquiao defied father time yet again as he earned a hard fought split decsion against previously undefeated champion Keith Thurman.

The judges saw fit to judge the fight as a split decision but Manny Pacquiao captured all the key moments in the 12 round contest, knocking down Thurman with a right hook in the first round and visibly hurting him with a body shot in the tenth.

To his credit, 30-year-old Thurman battled back bravely, pushing Pacquiao onto the back foot in the middle to late rounds but it was a case of too little, too late as the eight-division champion used his superior footwork and speed to his advantage to land damage.

At the end of the fight, Thurman did land more significant punches but Pacquiao’s punches were more telling.

After the victory, Pacquiao mentioned that his next fight will be in 2020, and that he will be ringside at the Errol Spence Jr. vs Shawn Porter fight that is scheduled to take place later this year in September.