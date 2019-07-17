WP Boxing presents a WBC World Youth Super Bantamweight title bout between Chainoi Worawut and Bingcheng Zou

WP Boxing is Back this weekend! Thailand’s top boxing organization, WP Boxing returns this Saturday July 20th and features an epic main event between the WBC World Youth Super Bantamweight Champion Chainoi Worawut (4-0-1) and China’s Bingcheng Zou (7-3-0).

The title will be on the line as the pride of Thailand and undefeated Chainoi, looks to continue his blitz on the division and make it five wins, five KO’s. There’s a lot of hype surrounding this 22-year-old, and he will be looking to sweep aside China’s Zou, who is coming off a defeat and is yet to display any fight changing power, with all seven of his wins coming via decision.

The Co-Main event is equally as mouth-watering and features the current WBC Asia Bantamweight champion, who is ranked no. 4 in the world by WBC, Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai (45-1-1), who will face former Asia Boxing Federation Champion Ryan Lumacad (14-2-3).

Thailand’s “Por Chokchai” is a former World Flyweight Title challenger and since that defeat to Juan Hernandez Navarrete in 2017, has blasted away nine opponents with seven stoppages. He’s back on the World Championship hunt this Saturday against a very game Filipino fighter, who will not be coming to make up the numbers.

This explosive card is free admission and takes place at Workpoint Entertainment in Rangsit, Pathum Thani. If you can’t make it out to Rangsit, you can watch the fights in the comfort of your home via Workpoint 23 TV and also via Workpoint Entertanment Facebook page and the Workpoint Official youtube Channel. The card will commence at approximately 3:15pm and features a host of other thrilling fight involving Thailand’s next generation of boxing talent.