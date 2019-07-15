Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker died on Sunday after the boxing legend was hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed on Monday that the 55-year-old had succumbed to his injuries at the scene after emergency services received a call at 10:04pm (local time) on Sunday to an accident at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.

Whitaker was a world champion in the lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight divisions. He won the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in the lightweight division.

His career spanned 1984 to 2001 and he faced the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Greg Haugen, Jose Luis Ramirez and Julio Cesar Chavez.

When Whitaker retired in 2001, he had a 40-4-1 record as a professional, with one no contest and 17 knockouts.

Regarded as one of the best defensive fighters of all time, Whitaker was inducted in to the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006, his first year of eligibility.