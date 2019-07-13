A hopelessly one-sided fight was predicted and it duly delivered as Amir Khan made light work of Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia.

Amir Khan needed less than four rounds to defeat Billy Dib and claim the WBC international welterweight title in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The 32-year-old Brit was beaten by Terence Crawford in April but returned to winning ways with a routine triumph against an undersized Dib.

Dib, 33, has won a world featherweight strap but stepped up in weight at late notice after Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat withdrew following a car crash.

An even contest was always unlikely given Dib accepted the fight in June but barely a punch was thrown in an uneventful first round.

Khan stepped up his attack in the second and put Dib on the deck, a sign of what was to come.

And it was in the fourth round that the fight finished, Dib’s camp throwing in the towel after a flurry of Khan punches left the Australian on the ropes.

Khan will bank around £7million for his role in the utterly one-sided affair, according to reports.

He is hoping to take on Manny Pacquiao next, potentially in Saudi Arabia again.