Charlo too good for Adams despite hand injury

Despite hurting his hand, WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo was still too good for Brandon Adams.

Jermall Charlo overcame a hand injury to record a unanimous-decision win over Brandon Adams and retain his WBC middleweight title on Saturday.

Charlo (29-0) hurt his hand in the second round, but was still far too good for Adams at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Fighting in his home state, Charlo was awarded a 120-108, 120-108 and 119-109 victory by the judges.

“My hand will be all right, that’s part of boxing,” the 29-year-old American said after his win.

“I hurt my hand in the second round but I tried not to show it and I kept throwing it. It’s obvious my jab wasn’t going like I’m used to.”