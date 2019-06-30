Unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade wants to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after dominating Maciej Sulecki.

Demetrius Andrade retained his WBO middleweight title with a dominant win over Maciej Sulecki in Rhode Island on Saturday.

The American (28-0) knocked Sulecki down in the opening round and never looked back in Providence, his home city.

Andrade was awarded a unanimous decision win – all three judges scoring it 120-107 in his favour – to retain his title and unbeaten record.

And, there was no doubting who Andrade wants to face next as he sent out a challenge to WBA, WBC and IBF champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“Canelo, where your cojones at? Let’s get it,” Andrade said in his post-fight interview with DAZN.

Triunfador ¿Ahora, a quién le toca enfrentarse a? #AndradeSulecki pic.twitter.com/SPq7TQ3FGA — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 30, 2019

Andrade knocked Sulecki down in the opening round and was in control throughout, handing the Pole his second professional defeat.

Sulecki was outclassed, the loss his first since being beaten by Daniel Jacobs in April last year.