Unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade wants to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after dominating Maciej Sulecki.
Demetrius Andrade retained his WBO middleweight title with a dominant win over Maciej Sulecki in Rhode Island on Saturday.
The American (28-0) knocked Sulecki down in the opening round and never looked back in Providence, his home city.
Andrade was awarded a unanimous decision win – all three judges scoring it 120-107 in his favour – to retain his title and unbeaten record.
And, there was no doubting who Andrade wants to face next as he sent out a challenge to WBA, WBC and IBF champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.
“Canelo, where your cojones at? Let’s get it,” Andrade said in his post-fight interview with DAZN.
Triunfador
¿Ahora, a quién le toca enfrentarse a? #AndradeSulecki pic.twitter.com/SPq7TQ3FGA
— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 30, 2019
Sulecki was outclassed, the loss his first since being beaten by Daniel Jacobs in April last year.