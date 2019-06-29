WATCH: Eat Pray Fight touches down in the Lion City!

This episode of Eat, Pray, Fight features the beautiful city of Singapore. Replete with unbelievable sights, incredible cuisines and – of course – a fair serving of fights, this is one episode you don’t want to miss!

In between the rich cuisine and an interesting little sit down interview with comedian Tom Green, the show also jets us back to Bangkok to watch WP Boxing put on a masterclass of an event.

Marvel at the Thai fighters’ skills and mind games as our host, Jon Nutt, sits down for a spot of commentary.

Needless to say, it is another episode replete with everything a fight fan can ask for – food, entertainment and fights.

You can watch the episode below:

WP boxing & tasty treats in Singapore on Eat, Pray, Fight!