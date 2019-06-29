Richard Commey knocked down Ray Beltran four times in a dominant victory in California.

IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey dominated Ray Beltran before recording an eighth-round TKO win on Friday.

Commey (29-2) made a strong start and was in control from then on at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

The Ghanaian dropped Beltran four times during the fight, having been assured of retaining his title after the Mexican failed to make weight.

Commey knocked Beltran down twice in the opening round and it looked set to be over quickly before the latter steadied.

However, a huge left hand from Commey saw the entertaining fight ended in the eighth round.