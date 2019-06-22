Hearn urges WBC to make Whyte-Rivas winner mandatory challenger to Wilder

The winner of Dillian Whyte’s fight with Oscar Rivas should be made mandatory challenge to WBC champion Deontay Wilder, says Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn has told the WBC to confirm a guaranteed date for a shot at champion Deontay Wilder if Dillian Whyte’s bout with Oscar Rivas is officially made a title eliminator.

Whyte is ranked number one with the WBC and is scheduled for a July 20 showdown with Rivas at the O2 Arena.

The Briton has long-since angled for a world title fight and his promoter Hearn expects the winner to be installed as mandatory challenger to big-talking American Wilder.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: “We won’t give in. 600 days this weekend that Dillian Whyte has been WBC number one, that’s virtually unheard of and he’s boxed in that period, [Dereck] Chisora, [Robert] Helenius, Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker, Chisora again.

“We feel that he deserves a shot and I think the general public do as well. I believe the fight against Oscar Rivas will be for the WBC ‘interim’ world title, it will be for the mandatory position, but we want to know when that comes.

“He’s already waited 600 days. Let’s not wait 800 or 900 days, so we need a date for the WBC to confirm when Deontay Wilder must fight the winner of that fight.

YESSSS Finally after nearly 600 days as the WBC number one I got my hands on the World Title belt …. Shame it’s the great @frankbrunoboxer belt when am I getting my shot at@bronzebomber @wbcboxing @wbcmoro #600days pic.twitter.com/ltV9XB7gFx — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) June 9, 2019

“Effectively what we do know is, all Dillian Whyte has to do is win on July 20 to become the official challenger for Deontay Wilder. That’s why now there’s even more pressure on that fight.

“An official resolution will be confirmed next week. We hope Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, will actually fly to London to announce this, we can all get on with our lives and hopefully Dillian Whyte beats Rivas and finally gets his shot at the WBC world title.”

Whyte has 25 wins and just one defeat from 26 professional bouts, racking up nine straight victories since losing to Anthony Joshua in December 2015.