WP BOXING has Green Belts on the line in a youth vs veteran match up

Prospect faces veteran tomorrow night in a fascinating Lightweight match-up between Apichet Petchmanee (3-0), and Chonlatan Piriyapinyo (64-3) at WP BOXING.

Former world title challenger Piriyapino famously fought against the current pound-for-pound legend Vasiliy Lomachenko. Undefeated Petchmanee, who was on the Thai national team as an amateur, is a highly touted prospect who is being thrown into the biggest fight of his life.

He’s the current OPBF and WBC Asia Silver Champion. Elsewhere on the card, the WBC Asia Welterweight Championship is on the line, as another undefeated prospect Nick Frese (9-0) looks to make it ten wins on-the-bounce.

The Amsterdam born, Thai national is rising through the ranks in impressive fashion, but the 24-year-old must face the more experienced Sonny Katiandagho (12-4), who hails from the Philippines.

National pride is at stake as Thailand’s Super Flyweight prospect Phongsaphon Panyakum (3-1) is looking to make Indonesia’s Frengky Rohi (6-8-1) his fourth straight victim in bout 3 of the night. The man from Nakhon Ratchasima is the WP All Thailand World Champion.

In 2019’s WP All Thailand tournament, three Super Flyweight Quarter Finals take place in the highly anticipated Thailand-only amateur tournament. First, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Sawan go toe-to-toe, as Manat Trirat faces Aphinat Kunchaethong in a provincial war between two 17-year-old amateurs.

In the second Quarter Final, Yodtanong Chaepet represents Phitsanulok province against Trang’s Chanawat Chitphong. Finally, in the third Quarter Final of the night, Srisaket will fight for Isaarn pride against Bangkok as Sanhajate Kaewpoon takes on Krung Thep’s own Patiphan Thongdinok. Fight fans can watch this intriguing fight card on WP boxing Facebook page only in Thailand and the Philippines and on DAZN only in the US and Brazil.