‘Magic Man’ Paulie Malignaggi On A Mission

Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi has vowed to finish the career of Artem “The Russian Hammer” Lobov at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 6 tomorrow night.

The two fighters have been verbally slugging it out for two years now, and Magic Man even slapped Lobov’s face and insulted his mother. The Russian Hammer believes that Malignaggi is a washed-up fighter, who is no better a boxer than anyone he trains with at SBG Ireland.

Malignaggi, a former two-division World Champion boxer, has promised to show-up the skills of Lobov, who he said is no better than a ballroom fighter.

He said: “This is the biggest fight of his career and he only got here because he started with me. I’m going to finish it on Saturday.” “I’m going to pummel this guy like he stole something. I’m going to teach him some manners. I’ve only been talking because of what his crew started.”

Magic Man has made it clear that his motivation for fighting Lobov is to get to Conor Mcgregor, a man who severely dented his pride by releasing video footage of the pair sparring – and Mcgregor seemingly knocking him down with a punch.

Mcgregor and Lobov are close friends and stablemates at SBG Ireland, and should Malignaggi beat Lobov convincingly, it’s not beyond possibility that the Magic Man could get a fight with the Irishman. First he has to get through a man who has reached stardom via an unlikely path.

Lobov is a force to be contended with in any fist fight, due to his heart and his hard-hitting. He is coming off a decision victory over UFC veteran Jason Knight, and will have the edge in confidence under these bare knuckle rules. Malignaggi is yet to fight under bare knuckle rules and hasn’t fought competitively since being stopped in London two years ago, via a body shot from the little-known Sam Eggington.

Despite this, Malignaggi’s trademark brash confidence appears to be as potent as ever. “I don’t think there’s a lot to say that hasn’t already been said. This guy is so nervous he’s not going to know what to do when the bell rings.” “This is a growing sport and it was a pleasant surprise to find out the fight would be here in Florida.

I have a second home here and spend a lot of time in the state. It feels good to be competing here.” The showdown will take place at Florida State Fairgrounds, tomorrow night, in Tampa, Florida live on Pay Per View.