I look to inspire people – Fury offers positive message ahead of Schwarz fight

Tyson Fury passionately outlined his desire to inspire those struggling to overcome their own issues, citing his own comeback as proof.

Tyson Fury hopes to inspire others to overcome adversity as he prepares to take on Tom Schwarz in a heavyweight bout in Las Vegas.

Fury takes on German Schwarz at the MGM Grand on Saturday, in the 30-year-old’s first fight since his controversial split-decision draw with Deontay Wilder in December.

The Brit – who returned to the ring last June after serving a backdated two-year doping ban – has made no secret of his mental health issues, though revealed he is “living the dream” after becoming a world champion.

“I talk about mental health a lot because it’s very important to me. Only 18 months ago I was in a very dark place,” Fury told a news conference in Las Vegas.

“I just wanted to prove to people that there is a way back, nothing is impossible. I was very heavy, very unwell.

“I look to inspire people to get better and change their lives as I did mine. I’m living proof that anyone can change or come back from anything. I’m only a normal human being.”

Before continuing, Fury broke off to sing a line from the Rag’n’Bone Man hit Human: “I’m only human, after all.”

“I hope it is inspirational and I will keep banging this drum. What am I here for? Is it for money, fame, to be a champion?” Fury added.

“I believe my calling card now is to help people who are struggling around the world. I want to prove to them that they can come back, that there is help out there and all they have to do is reach for it.

“I am living the dream. That’s why I’m so happy, I’m living the dream I had since I was a kid. I achieved my dream of becoming heavyweight champion in 2015. Now everything else is a bonus.”