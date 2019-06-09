Gennady Golovkin provided a reminder of his power against Steve Rolls on Saturday.

Former unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin knocked out Steve Rolls in a devastating fourth-round victory.

Golovkin was fighting for the first time since losing his belts to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September’s rematch last year.

And Golovkin provided a reminder of his power after a ninth-month layoff to knock out the previously undefeated Rolls at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Golovkin (39-1-1) took a little while to get going in New York, but he opened up a massive combination in the fourth round, ending with a vicious straight left that sent Rolls to the floor and stopped the contest.

Rolls (19-1-0) appeared nervous in the early going, however the Canadian settled during the second round to put together a couple of good combinations. He did the same thing in the third, but the fourth was all Golovkin.

Kazakh star Golovkin started landing consistently with his patented short punches and eventually put together the combination downing Rolls for good.

Alvarez said he believes his story with Golovkin is over after making light work of Daniel Jacobs in May, but the Mexican also acknowledged he was willing to face off with him again.

Golovkin said Canelo is the man he wants next, telling DAZN: “Bring him, just ask him. I’m ready.”