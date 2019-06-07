Rolls inspired by Ruiz as he chases Golovkin scalp

Andy Ruiz Jr massively upset the odds to down Anthony Joshua last weekend at MSG and now Steve Rolls hopes to do the same.

Steve Rolls acknowledged Andy Ruiz Jr’s stunning knockout of Anthony Joshua has provided extra motivation as he prepares to take on Gennady Golovkin.

Ruiz massively upset the odds to claim Joshua’s “0” and his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts, knocking the Briton to the canvas four times in his United States debut at Madison Square Garden last week.

This Saturday, it is Rolls’ turn to look to spring a surprise as he takes on huge favourite Golovkin at the same venue.

Rolls (19-0) is undefeated against more modest opponents, while Golovkin has lost once – a narrow defeat to Saul Alvarez – and the Canadian, boosted by Ruiz’s result, believes he can triumph.

“I’m definitely confident of pulling off an upset,” Rolls told Omnisport. “I had a great camp and these are the opportunities I’ve been waiting for.

“I’ve always believed I can do it, even before that [Ruiz v Joshua] fight. But when I’ve seen a fight like that, it’s definitely a little motivating.

“Before that fight, though, I always believed I have the ability to pull off this upset – that’s my intention and that’s what we’re looking to do on Saturday night.”

With #JoshuaRuiz last weekend and his opponent being undefeated, @GGGBoxing is not overlooking Steve Rolls one bit. #GGGRolls pic.twitter.com/sNlBACWywg — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 6, 2019

Golovkin’s loss to ‘Canelo’ Alvarez came in his last fight in September last year, having defended his middleweight titles in a controversial draw in their previous bout.

Rolls does not expect the defeat to affect Golovkin, though, explaining: “I think it’s all about how you lose.

“If he had got knocked out or if he had got blown out in his last fight, then, yes, probably that would have been something to capitalise on.

“But he’s coming off a razor-thin fight with Canelo Alvarez, who’s the other top guy in the division, so I don’t think that loss is going to affect him at all.”