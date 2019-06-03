Ruiz Jr would ‘love’ Joshua rematch in Mexico

Anthony Joshua’s camp have spoken of facing Andy Ruiz Jr again in the United Kingdom, but the world champion has an alternative option.

New heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr hopes his potential rematch with Anthony Joshua can take place in Mexico.

Ruiz sensationally claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from Joshua on Saturday, dropping him four times in a thrilling bout at Madison Square Garden.

The Briton confirmed in the aftermath that he wished to exercise a rematch clause in his contract, with promoter Eddie Hearn suggesting the next meeting will be back in the United Kingdom.

But California-born Ruiz would welcome the chance to face Joshua in Mexico, where his parents are from.

“I’d love to do the rematch, but first I’ve got to talk to my team,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports. “We’ll go from there and figure things out.

“I’d love to be in Mexico. There’s never been a heavyweight champion in Mexico, so I’d love to have a rematch there.

“I’m still pinching myself that this is true, all that hard work and dedication, I’ve made my dreams come true. We’ve been working for this my whole life, it’s overwhelming and I’m just excited.”