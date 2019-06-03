Let’s go Snickers! New champion Ruiz Jr receives sweet tweet

After showing he has the hunger for battle in his win over Anthony Joshua, heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr received a sweet offer on Twitter.

The heavyweight has made no secret of his love for a Snickers chocolate bar – he has a picture of one as his cover photo on Twitter and also used the hashtag #snickerspower in the build-up to the heavyweight fight in New York.

“It gives me energy, it gives me everything I need to do to win,” Ruiz said at a press conference, with promoter Eddie Hearn joking the 29-year-old deserves an endorsement deal from the manufacturers.

Well, the unusual pre-fight snack worked a treat at Madison Square Garden, as the underdog climbed off the canvas to stop Joshua and claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles on Saturday.

Snickers, made by American company Mars, tweeted out their congratulations to the winner in the aftermath, though they did not stop at just a few nice words on social media.

“Congrats again on the upset @Andy_destroyer1! Victory is sweet, but so is the package we are sending you,” Snickers tweeted.

Quoting the original message, Ruiz wrote in reply: “Send me a dm please. Let’s go snickers!!”

Ruiz – a late replacement for Jarrell Miller – was knocked down in the third round but recovered to drop Joshua four times in total, with the bout stopped in the seventh round.