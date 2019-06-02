On the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr undercard at Madison Square Garden, Callum Smith mercilessly stopped Hassan N’Dam in the third round.
Callum Smith delivered a devastating third-round TKO against Hassan N’Dam to defend his WBA super-middleweight belt.
On the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr undercard at Madison Square Garden, Smith mercilessly stopped the former middleweight champion in the third round on Saturday.
Smith (26-0) was fighting for the first time since his knockout of George Groves in Saudi Arabia in September and the undefeated British boxer was far superior in New York.
The 29-year-old set the tone by sending Cameroonian opponent N’Dam to the canvas with 20 seconds remaining in the opening round.
With @danieljacobstko sitting ringside, @callumsmith23 with a THUNDEROUS title defense #SmithNDam #JoshuaRuiz pic.twitter.com/dv8hwvdUEz
— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 2, 2019
The 35-year-old got up but it only delayed the inevitable as Smith landed a huge shot that left N’Dam shaky, with the referee stopping the bout.
“It was good to be back in there, it’s been a long time,” Smith said afterwards. “Tonight was all about the performance; now I want to stay active and push on to prove I’m the best super-middleweight in the world.”