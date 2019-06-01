WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder confirmed a rematch with Tyson Fury had been agreed.

Deontay Wilder revealed “contracts have been signed” for a highly anticipated rematch against Tyson Fury.

The American WBC heavyweight champion drew with Fury in an enthralling battle in December last year.

Wilder was expected to again face the Brit, only to beat Dominic Breazeale on May 18 before agreeing to a rematch with Luis Ortiz, with a date yet to be confirmed.

However, the 33-year-old announced on Friday a deal had already been done for a second bout against Fury.

“Well, as I always say I’m the realest champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my controversial fights ASAP,” Wilder wrote on Twitter.

“Luis Ortiz @kingkongboxing is first then Tyson Fury @Tyson_Fury next.”

He added: “All contracts have been signed already. It’s officially on.”

Wilder’s announcement came a day before Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr..

Joshua has also been touted as a potential opponent for Wilder or Fury.