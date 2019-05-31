Khan sets up Goyat bout in Saudi Arabia

After losing to Terence Crawford in April, Amir Khan will return to the ring to face Neeraj Goyat in Jeddah on July 27.

Khan lost to Terence Crawford at Madison Square Garden in New York City in his last fight on April 20, and has looked to bounce back swiftly by arranging a quick return to the ring.

The former unified junior welterweight world champion will take on India’s Goyat for his regional welterweight belt, in what is Khan’s first fight in the Middle East.

“This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me. It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together,” Khan said.

Some big news tomorrow. Stay tuned in #Boxing — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 31, 2019

“I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving me this opportunity, and I’m a firm believer in sport being a great healer.”

Khan’s record stands at 33 wins and five defeats, while 27-year-old Goyat has 11 victories from his 16 professional bouts.