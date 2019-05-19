Sensational Inoue hammers Rodriguez to win IBF bantamweight belt

Emmanuel Rodriguez was no match for Naoya Inoue in Glasgow as the Japanese became the new IBF bantamweight champion.

Naoya Inoue enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting fighters on the planet with a brutal second-round stoppage of Emmanuel Rodriguez in Glasgow.

The Japanese put on a sensational show in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final to defeat the previously unbeaten Rodriguez and add the IBF world bantamweight title having already held the WBA’s regular belt.

Inoue, a three-weight world champion, improves his professional record to 18-0 and advances to the final against WBA Super champion Nonito Donaire later this year.

Rodriguez – who slips to 19-1 after suffering a first professional defeat – was bright enough in the first round, but Inoue stepped up the gears from there.

A fierce left hook sent Rodriguez to the canvas and he was floored again with a vicious body shot and, although he got up again, a flurry of combinations from Inoue ended the fight.

In the main event, Edinburgh-born Josh Taylor outclassed Ivan Baranchyk to win the IBF world super-lightweight title via unanimous decision.

Taylor (15-0) floored Baranchyk (19-1) twice in round six and landed three heavy blows in the 10th that rocked his opponent.

An exciting final round saw Baranchyk stagger Taylor, but the Scot fired back with a brutal left of his own.

Taylor won on all three scorecards (117-109, 115-111, 115-111) to move in to the World Boxing Super Series final against Regis Prograis.