Wilder reiterates desire to kill in the ring

WBC champion Deontay Wilder says Dominic Breazeale’s life is on the line in Brooklyn this weekend.

Deontay Wilder has reiterated his desire to kill in the ring ahead of his heavyweight fight with Dominic Breazeale on Saturday.

The WBC champion has long since stated that he wants a body on his record.

Wilder was in no mood to backtrack as he prepares to put his title on the line against fellow American Breazeale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 33-year-old said: “Dominic asked for this, I didn’t go seek him, he seeked me. So if it comes, it comes.

“This is a brutal sport, I keep saying that. This is not a gentleman’s sport, we don’t ask to hit each other in the face but we do anyway. If you ask any doctor in the world, he’ll tell you your head is not meant to be hit.

“Anybody can go and on this particular time we have bad blood against each other. This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time, it’s legal. So why not use my right to do so?”

Wilder added: “He’s like a fly in my ear, I can’t wait. I’m going to get him outta there, it’s going to be in dramatic fashion, in a fashion no one has ever seen.

“His life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life. I’m still trying to get me a body on my record.”